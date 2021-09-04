Assembly Passes Odisha University Of Technology And Research Bill 2021

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to upgrade the four-decade-old College of Engineering and Technology (CET) in Bhubaneswar into a non-affiliating unitary university, the Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) Bill, 2021 passed in the state Assembly on Saturday.

The university will provide facilities and opportunities for graduate and post-graduate education, Ph.D. and research in the field of Engineering, Science, and Technology, including IT, Architecture and Management, etc.

The varsity will create and administer a research fund for supporting and facilitating research initiatives and projects.

This will help in introducing new generation industry-oriented and employment linked courses. It will also enable the institute to have better access to academic resources and intellectual capital worldwide.