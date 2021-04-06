Assembly Elections: Voting underway in 4 states, 1 UT

New Delhi: Polling in all four states and one Union Territory – West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry – is currently underway.

The voting is being held for a total of 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across these states. While for West Bengal, the day marks the third in an eight-phase election, in Assam, it is the third and final phase of voting. For TN, Kerala and Puducherry it is a single-phase voting. The counting of votes is scheduled on May 2.

Describing all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where polls will be held on Tuesday as ‘sensitive’, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, an official said.