Assembly Adjourned As Oppositions Create Ruckus Over Chitrakonda SDPO’s High-Handedness Issue

Bhubaneswar: After Congress lawmakers created a ruckus inside the state assembly over the alleged high-handedness of Chitrakonda Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anshuman Dwivedi, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned till 4 pm on Wednesday.

He had also convened an all-party meeting following the unrest in the assembly. However, the house was adjourned after the meeting failed to bring a resolution to the matter.

According to reports, The issue of Chitrakonda SDPO’s high-handedness was raised by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati. Later, the same issue was also raised by the opposition BJP leaders.

The Congress MLAs also stormed into the well and raised slogans, demanding stern action against the SDPO.

Bahinpati had alleged that Dwivedi along with a team of male cops had entered the RSC 13 village in Malkangiri and had thrashed a pregnant lady, a minor girl and an 80-year-old woman. Bahinpati had also produced visual evidence of the matter before the Speaker.

MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had demanded a ruling by the chair to form a house committee that will visit the RSC13 village in Malkangiri and probe the matter.

Reportedly, Congress workers ransacked the Chitrakonda police station in Malkangiri district on Monday citing cops’ alleged misbehaviour with several women of a village.

According to sources, Congress workers who were mostly tribals armed with traditional weapons were staging a demonstration in front of the Chitrakonda block office over alleged misbehaviour with several women of RSC-13 village during a raid recently conducted in the village in connection with the seizure of ganja.

They suddenly went berserk and ransacked the police station after barging into the premises. The agitators damaged a police vehicle and flower pots kept inside the police station premises.