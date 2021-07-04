Assault On Minor Boy: OSCPCR Seeks Action Taken Report From City DCP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Bhubaneswar DCP in connection with the assault on a minor boy by police personnel.

OSCPCR Chairperson has asked the City DCP to furnish the action taken report within seven days.

A CCTV footage of June 29 went viral where a PCR van personnel was seen kicking a minor boy who was selling tea at his father’s shop in Kesura area of Bhubaneswar for allegedly opening shop by violating COVID-19 guidelines.

It may be mentioned here that Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash had placed the accused constable, of Badagada police station, under suspension after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

