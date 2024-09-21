Bhubaneswar: Chandaka police have recreated the scene of the alleged assault on an Army Major and his fiancée with the seven detained suspects, commonly referred to as ‘road romeos.’

The Army Major and his fiancée were reportedly harassed and assaulted by a group of miscreants while returning home. Following the incident, the couple approached the Bharatpur police station seeking immediate action. However, the situation escalated, leading to allegations of police misconduct and further assault on the couple.

The Chandaka police, in their efforts to gather evidence and understand the sequence of events, conducted a scene recreation with the detained suspects. This step is part of a broader investigation to ensure that justice is served and the perpetrators are held accountable.