Assam Youth Congress chief accuses Srinivas BV of harassment

New Delhi: Angkita Dutta, Assam’s Youth Congress chief, has accused Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas BV of harassing her and discriminating against her based on gender. Dutta alleged that claimed that despite her repeated complaints, no enquiry committee was initiated against him.

“For the past six months, Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav have been harassing mer continuously. I have complained about this to the leadership but till now no enquiry committee has been initiated against them,” she alleged.

In multiple tweets, Dutta lashed out at Priyanka Gandhi and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, for failing to take any actions against Srinivas despite her complaints.

Despite her complaints, “no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas”, she said.

IYC President Srinivas BV has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them many times (sic),” Dutta said in one of her tweets, tagging Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi.

“I have kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him, yet no one seemed interested. Srinivas BV, in the guise of his PR, is getting away with all kinds of wrong doings. How can a sexist and a chauvinistic lead IYC, torture and demean a woman every single time? What happened to Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’?” she asked.

Dutta said she had a “lot of faith” in Rahul Gandhi, whom she approached in Jammu during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“I had a lot of faith in Rahul Gandhi and went to Jammu during Bharat Jodo Yatra to appraise him of Srinivas BV’s harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It’s April now and still no enquiry against him,” she said.

“Is this the safe space? Rahul Gandhi talks about women,” she said, tagging Priyanka Gandhi.

“I am a woman leader. If I undergo such harassment, how am I supposed to encourage women to join the Congress?” she asked.

“Srinivas thinks he is so powerful and has the blessings of big leaders that he can harass and demean a woman in the organisation. When previous IYC president Keshav Kumar sexually harassed and (it) came out because of #MeToo, he was compelled to be removed. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by Srinivas for six months, I have been told to keep mum and no enquiry has been initiated,” she said.