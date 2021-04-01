Assam poll: NDA stands for development, peace: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that people trust NDA for development, peace and security of the state.

Addressing a rally in Kokrajhar, PM Modi criticized the Congress-AIUDF alliance saying that this is a contest between the ‘maha jhooth’ of Mahajot and ‘maha vikas’ of the double engine.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the NDA will form the government in Assam and said people have stamped the victory in the first phase of polling. PM Modi further attacked the Congress party saying that it had pushed Kokrajhar into violence.

Polling for the second and penultimate phase of Assam Assembly polls began today at 7 am to decide the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts. The final phase will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.