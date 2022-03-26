Assam, Meghalaya To Finalise Border Pact On March 29

New Delhi: The border agreement signed between Assam and Meghalaya will be finalised on March 29.

According to Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma, “I have received an official communication that the Home Minister [Amit Shah] has fixed the date on March 29 at 4:30 pm. This communication has come from MHA additional secretary directly…”

It is expected that issues centred on six of 12 border areas will be taken up at the meeting in New Delhi, officials said.

Sangma and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, are expected to submit decisions arrived at by the two states to Shah regarding the border pact. Specially appointed committees have concluded their detailed exercises in connection with the border pact.