Assam Govt Decides To Appoint Sprinter Hima Das As DSP

Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday decided to appoint ace sprinter Hima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

The cabinet also decided to amend the integrated sports policy of the state by appointing sportspersons as Class-I and Class-II officers in different department of the state like Police, Excise, Transport etc, said government spokesman and Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

It was decided that Das will be appointed as a DSP rank officer in the Assam police and medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Class- I officers.

Hima Das became the first Indian woman indeed the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed the Assam cabinet’s decision to appoint Das as DSP.

“Well done! Assam Cabinet, headed by CM @sarbanandsonwal Ji has decided to offer the post of DSP in Assam Police to sprinter queen @HimaDas8!,” tweeted the Minister.

