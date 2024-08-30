Assam CM slammed for scrapping namaz break

Patna: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of seeking “cheap popularity” after the state assembly scrapped a two-hour break on Friday that allowed Muslim lawmakers to offer namaz (prayers).

“Assam’s Chief Minister is doing this for cheap popularity. Who is he? He just wants cheap popularity. BJP has made Muslims a soft target,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

The Assam Assembly discontinued a British-era practice that allowed a two-hour break on Fridays, which had traditionally been used by Muslim legislators to offer Jumma prayers. The assembly amended Rule 11 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, effectively removing the special provision for Friday sittings.

The break, which allowed the House to adjourn from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm on Fridays, has been a longstanding tradition, though the rules did not explicitly state that it was for offering namaz.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam assembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage by doing away with the two-hour ‘jumma’ (Friday) break.

“This practice was introduced by the Muslim League’s Syed Saadulla in 1937. My gratitude to Hon’ble Speaker Biswajit Daimary and our legislators for this historical decision,” he posted on X.

The issue was raised by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, who felt that in view of the secular nature of the Constitution, proceedings of the assembly must be conducted on Fridays like any other day, according to officials aware of the matter.

“They want to bother Muslims in some way or the other and spread hatred in the society. BJP should understand that even Muslims had sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle,” the RJD leader said.

He also posted a video clip of his interaction with mediapersons on X and wrote, “In an attempt to gain cheap popularity and become the “Chinese version of Yogi”, the chief minister of Assam deliberately keeps doing acts that harass Muslims.”

“People of all religions, except RSS, have a hand in the independence of the country. Our Muslim brothers have made sacrifices in getting the country freedom and as long as we are here, no one can harm them.”

A Muslim MLA from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) questioned the need to change the decades-long rule.

“What was the need to change an existing tradition? The present BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led government in Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma is targeting the Muslim community, keeping the 2026 assembly polls in mind,” he said.