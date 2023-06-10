Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Manipur Counterpart N Biren Singh

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh on Saturday to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur that has been witnessing sporadic incidents of violence a month after ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state.

According to the report, Himanta Sarma flew down from Guwahati earlier in the morning for the meeting. As per sources, the Assam chief minister was carrying a message from Delhi as all sides work to find a solution to the ethnic violence in Manipur that claimed over 100 lives since May 3.

“For us, peace and stability in Manipur is very important. Whatever I have learnt today, I will report the same to the Home Minister,” news agency PTI quoted CM Sarma as saying

The development comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formed a special investigation team to be headed by a DIG-rank officer to probe the Manipur riot cases, news agency PTI reported.

During his visit to the crisis-hit northeastern state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced a CBI probe to investigate six FIRs — five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy — behind the violence in Manipur. Acting on a reference from the state routed through the Centre, the central agency registered six cases and formed the SIT comprising 10 personnel and took over the investigation in the cases, news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

It is to be noted that violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Currently, a total of 37,450 people are sheltered across 272 relief camps.

It is to be noted that the Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of state’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.