Assam: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nagaon

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Assam on Sunday evening, news agency ANI reported.

As per the National Center of Seismology, the location was Nagaon. The earthquake occurred at 4:18 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on February 12, 2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam, India,” it said in a tweet.

As of now, there are no details regarding any impact or damage from the 4.0 magnitude earthquake.

The Assam earthquake, likely a minor one, comes close on the heels of the massive earthquake of 7.8 magnitude, which left a trail of devastation in its wake in Turkey and Syria earlier this week.