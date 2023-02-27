Aspring Batters Should Watch Rohit Sharma To Understand How To Bat On Indian Pitches: Mohammad Kaif

The third test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy sees India on a high as they retained the coveted trophy after dominating Australia in the first two matches, winning within three days consecutively. Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel have been the stars of the show, with Rohit being the top scorer for Team India with the bat, scoring 183 runs in the two matches. Axar Patel has been the second highest run scorer with 158 runs. Ashwin and Jadeja have terrified the Australian batsmen with their spin while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been in bad slumps of form. The third test will pose a do or die scenario for Team Australia as they try to salvage a victory from this series. Catch all the action of the third test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 1st March, 2023, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif spoke on who have been the key bowlers for India in the Border-Gavaskar series, he said “If we talk about both test matches, Ashwins spell on the third day off the test match in Kotla, after having a tough second day with Travis Head settled in, coming in the next day and dismissing Travis Head really changed the game. So, we have many bowlers like that who can change the game for us. We spoke about Ashwin, Jadeja is another player who can change the game for us. And we haven’t even come to Axar Patel and Siraj’s bowling. Siraj didn’t even bowl in the second innings. So we have many match winners like that. So, in my opinion it will be very hard for Australia to make a comeback from here.”

Kaif further spoke on who will be the key player for India in the third test match, he said “I think it will be Rohit Sharma, he’s in very good form, scoring lots of runs, his contribution in the second test was very important, and he made a statement in terms of his batting, of how to play cricket on a turning track. Even though there was a fielder at long-on, Rohit Sharma attacked the ball and beat the fielder. So, even if there is a fielder at long on, he backs his ability to beat the fielder and hits a six. Rohit Sharma has done this and every aspiring batter should watch his footage to understand where to hit a ball. So, I’m pretty confident that Rohit Sharma will perform in both the final test matches.”

Catch all the action of the third test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 1st March, 2023, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar