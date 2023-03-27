Ashokastami Declared Local Holiday In Khurdha

Bhubaneswar: All government offices in Khurda district are closed on Wednesday as the RDC (Central) declared the day as local holidays on account of Asokashtami.

The Rukuna Ratha festival of Lord Lingaraja will be held on the occasion of Asokashtami. Lord Lingaraj will visit to The Lord Rameshwara Temple.

Extensive preparations have been made for the religious event. As per the schedule, Mangal Aalati will be performed at 5 am on Wednesday. Lord Lingaraj will taken to the chariot at around 1.30 pm following which devotees will pull the lord’s chariot to the Rameshwara temple.

Thousands of devotees are expected to congregate to witness the holy ritual.

Elaborate security measures have been taken to ensure hassle-free festival. Attention has been paid to traffic problems especially in the capital city, officials said.