ASO recruitment 2023: Orissa High Court postpones Viva-Voce Test

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has announced the results of the main examination conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in its establishment recently.

The roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the main examination and shortlisted for the next phase-computer application test-were uploaded on the official website at www.orissahighcourt.nic.in. The computer skill test will be held today (May 13).

Candidates who will qualify the Computer Application Test will appear in the final stage of the recruitment examination i.e. Viva-voce Test.

The court, meanwhile, announced that the viva-voce test which was scheduled to be held on 14.05.2023 (Sunday) at Odisha Judicial Academy has been postponed.

The court had earlier announced that no separate e-Admit Cards will be issued for the Viva-voce Test.