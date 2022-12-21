ASO Exam Row: High Court Upholds Interim Order

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has upheld its interim order over the examination of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) after the State Government and Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) filed affidavits in the court.

Accepting the affidavits, the court had directed the petitioner to file response.

Hearing the case filed by Rajat Mishra and 14 others, Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra has upheld the order while posting the matter to January 19 for next hearing.

In its interim order, the High Court had directed the OPSC not to announce the final results without the permission of the court. The OPSC, however, has been allowed to conduct the skill test.

The petitioners, in their pleas had alleged large scale irregularities in the examination conducted by the State Public Service Commission.