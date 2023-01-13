AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional seeing his transformation from Fauji to Pathaan

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions on Twitter are nothing short of a treat for his fans. However, the Pathaan star has not only made us chuckle, but has also left us feeling emotional many a times with his interaction sessions.

During King Khan’s latest #AskSRK session a fan asked about his journey as an actor, while sharing images of his iconic roles in 1989’s Fauji, 2004’s Main Hoon Na and the highly awaited Pathaan. Seen saluting in all the pictures, Shah Rukh was overwhelmed by how far he had come as an actor. “Oh wow hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute,” he replied.

Oh wow hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute! https://t.co/sdDOoofoG4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

Many fans were quick to praise the actor’s extensive career in entertainment.

About Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a four-year hiatus from full time acting. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25 next year, King Khan has shared his excitement over the project. “When I came into cinema I wanted to do action films but I looked too sweet for it. Now I have grown a beard, grown my hair, and built a body…I was dying to a film where I am the badass guy,” he said.