Asked If He Would Ever Divorce Katrina Kaif To Marry Someone Else, Vicky Kaushal Said This

Mumbai: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with the promotions of his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. At the trailer launch of the comedy-drama on Monday, the actor interacted with the media and answered a bunch of questions about his professional and personal milestones. Needless to say, there were a bunch of quirky and hilarious questions. One such question went like this – “Hamare desh mei shaadi janmo janmo ka bandhan hai. Kya apko lagta hain yeh sahi hain ya aap divorce karke dusri shaadi karenge agar Katrina Kaif se koi achi heroine milti hain toh?

As soon as the question was asked, Sara Ali Khan’s jaw dropped and Vicky Kaushal too had an equally flummoxed expression. Laughing, the actor replied, “Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hain. Aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Baccha hoon, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab doon iska main? Itna Khatarnaak sawaal poocha hain! Sir, janmo-janmo tak.

As mentioned above, Vicky Kaushal will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2.