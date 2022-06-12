Aska BEO Office Junior Clerk In Vigilance Net After Caught Taking Rs 5K Bribe

Bhubaneswar: The sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Sunday apprehended Manoj Kumar Pradhan, a Junior Clerk posted at the Office of Block Education Officer, Aska in Ganjam on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a retired teacher to sanction his MACP benefit.

According to the Vigilance, Pradhan was caught red-handed by Vigilance personnel while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, a retired Teacher, for preparation and sanction of MACP benefit in his favour.

“The entire bribe money of Rs 5,000/- has been recovered and seized from the exclusive possession of accused Pradhan. Following the trap, office and residential rented house of the accused Junior Clerk located at Bani Bihar in Aska, are being searched from DA angle,” the Vigilance said in a brief press note.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS case No-08 dated 11.06.2022 u/s-7 PCAct, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and an investigation is in progress against the accused Junior Clerk, Manoj Kumar Pradhan, the Vigilance further said.