Asit Tripathy Resigns As WODC Chairman

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has accepted the resignation of ex-Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy as chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Retired IAS Asit Kumar Tripathy was appointed as Chairman of Western Odisha’s top planning and development body – the WODC in December 2020 by the previous BJD government.

Taking to ‘X’ Tripathy wrote:

Government has accepted my resignation which I had tendered sometime ago. My career spanned a period of 4 decades . I feel I was privileged to contribute in every position I held in both state & central govt. Had a very interesting & absorbing journey ! Feel a lightness &… — chairmanwodc (@chairmanwodc) August 17, 2024

