Asit Tripathy Resigns As WODC Chairman

By Yajati Keshari Rout

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has accepted the resignation of ex-Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy as chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Retired IAS Asit Kumar Tripathy was appointed as Chairman of Western Odisha’s top planning and development body – the WODC in December 2020 by the previous BJD government.

Taking to ‘X’ Tripathy wrote:

