ASI’s Bhubaneswar Circle Announces Events For World Heritage Week 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Archaeological Survey of India, Bhubaneswar inaugurated the observation of the World Heritage Week, 2023. An event was held in collaboration with the Kalahandi University, Bhawanipatana on 19th November, 2023.

With the cooperation of Prof. Sanjay Ku. Satpathy, Vice-Chancellor, Kalahandi University, the inaugural ceremony was held at the Juba Sanskar Hall in Kalahandi University in the presence of Dr. Sushanta Ku. Kar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle and Excavation Branch-IV, Bhubaneswar; Dr. Nibedita Nath, Chairperson, PG Council; Dr. Raj Kishor Mahana, Head, Deptt. of Anthropology and Major Dr. Jaydev Sahu, Head, Deptt. of English, Kalahandi University.

The ceremony was attended by around 250 students and faculty members of the University and the staff of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle and Excavation Branch-IV, Bhubaneswar. Dr. Sushanta Ku. Kar, Superintending Archaeologist welcomed the gathering explaining the importance of World Heritage Week. Prof. Sanjay Ku. Satpathy, Vice-Chancellor, Kalahandi University then addressed the crowd which showcased his knowledge zeal for the popularisation of our heritage. He also felicitated Dr. Uma Shankar Kar, The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Ashish Ranjan Sahu, Asst. Archaeologist, Excavation Branch-IV.

Thereafter, the photo exhibition arranged by the ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle and Excavation Branch-IV, Bhubaneswar was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Kalahandi University and Dr. Uma Shankar Kar. The exhibition was based on three themes- the World Heritage Sites of India, the evolution of human civilisation and the evolution of Kalingan Temple Architecture. The first exhibition on the World Heritage Sites was explained to the Vice-Chancellor and other dignitaries by Dr. S.K. Kar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Bhubaneswar.

The exhibition will be displayed for the whole week. Along with this, various competitions will be held, a teachers’ orientation programme will be conducted and site visits are also planned for the students and faculty of this university in the entire week.

Another parallel event was organised at the Jain Caves of Udayagiri and Khadagiri. The staff of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle with the participation of the members of Khandagiri Anchalika Bikash Parishad, Khandagiri Barishtha Nagarika Sangha and Jaydev Walkers’ Club along with around 200 students of Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Vikash Global School and Sivananda Centenary School, Bhubaneswar conducted a rally from the Khandagiri square to the Udayagiri hill. The rally was lead by Prof. Amiya Ku. Patnaik., Vice-Chancellor (Retd.), Utkal University of Culture.

The celebration meeting addressed by Chief Guest Prof. Amiya Kumar Patnaik who emphasised the need of local community participation in conservation and management of the more than two thousand years old twin hiils Jain monuments. Dr. Sundara Narayana Patro, President of Orissa Environmental Society; Dr. Kora Prasad Padhy, former Dy. Superintending Archaeologist, Mrs. Kalpana Das , Administrative Officer of ASI, and prominent persons also addressed the meeting. Views were expressed in favour of according the status of World Heritage Site to the Khandagiri-Udayagiri twin hiils because of its special significance of earliest rock-cut architectural monument value. Discussions were also made on the status and the immediate conservation and management need of important monuments in Odisha.

A quiz programme was conducted by historian Prof. Nirad Baran Khuntia, on various aspects of heritages, partipated by the students, prizes and certificates were also presented to the winners. The programme was conducted by Er. Pankaj Kumar Das and Mr Amarendra Sahoo of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Basant Kumar Mishra, Vice President of Khandagiri Anchalika Bikash Parishad and vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Debendra ath Satapathy, President of Khandagiri Baristha Nagarika Sangha.