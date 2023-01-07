Asif Maqbool Dar Designated Terrorist Under UAPA

New Delhi: Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative, was designated a “terrorist” by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Dar, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, is currently settled in Saudi Arabia. Previously, the MHA identified Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 for his role in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, including the killing of a female teacher, Rajni Bala.

The MHA issued the statement in a late Friday night notification, stating that Mir, a Jammu and Kashmir native, is currently located in Pakistan and works for the LeT from across the border, according to a report by news agency ANI.