Asian Junior Boxing: Gaurav Saini Enters Into Final

Dubai: Gaurav Saini (70kg) entered into the final of the Asian Junior Championships in Dubai. Besides, three other Indian boxers entered the last-four stage.

Saini entered the summit clash after he defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Zakirov Mukhammadaziz 4-1.

The semifinals contestants were Ashis (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg).

Ashis outpunched Tajikistan’s Rahmanov Jafar 5-0, while Anshul pummelled UAE’s Mansoor Khaled in his quarterfinal bout which was stopped in the first round itself due to the Indian’s dominance. Joon eked out a 3-2 triumph over Uzbekistan’s Kenesbaev Aynazar.