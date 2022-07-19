Asian Games To Be Held In China In Sep 2023 After COVID-19 Postponement

New Delhi: The Asian Games, which was postponed due to COVID-19 this year, have been rescheduled to start on September 23 next year.

According to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the 19th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8 next year.

“The task force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events,” the OCA said in a statement.

“The recommended dates by the task force were duly approved by the OCA EB.”

The governing body thanked the Chinese organisers and the government “for their hard work in preparing for the Games during the pandemic and ensuring they can take place next year.”

More than 10,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries or territories are expected to be involved in the Asian Games.