Asian Games Sailing: Neha Thakur bags silver in dinghy; Eabad Ali settles for bronze in windsurfer

India’s Neha Thakur won a silver medal in the girls’ dinghy ILCA4 sailing event while Eabad Ali bagged a bronze in the men’s windsurfer RS:X category at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday.

In the girls’ dinghy ILCA4 event at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, Neha Thakur clinched silver with 27 net points from her 11 races.

Placed second after the first 10 races of the series, Neha Thakur came in fourth in her final race on Tuesday and just about managed to hold her position in the final standings. There were eight participants in the girls’ dinghy ILCA4 event.

Thailand’s Noppassorn Khunboonjan comfortably won the gold with 16 net points while Singapore’s Keira Marie Carlyle, who won the final race, claimed bronze with 28. Lower scores are better in sailing.

Soon after Neha Thakur logged the first entry in India’s sailing medals tally at the Asian Games 2023, Eabad Ali took centrestage with a bronze in the men’s windsurfer RS:X category.

Eabad Ali’s 52 net points from 14 races put him behind the Republic of Korea’s Cho Wonwoo (13) and Thailand’s Natthaphong Phonoppharat (29). Only six sailors competed in the men’s windsurfer RS:X event.

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, bronze medallists from Jakarta 2018, narrowly missed out on a podium spot in the men’s skiff 49er. The Indian duo was in fourth place in the standings after Monday’s races but a second-place finish in race 13 lifted them to third.