Asian Games: Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna win mixed doubles gold in tennis

China: Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale won the gold medal in mixed doubles event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indian duo defeated ninth seeds Tsung-hao Huang and Liang En-shuo of Chinese Taipei 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 in the final at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre. The match lasted one hour and 14 minutes.

Rohan Bopanna began the match with a terrific service game. However, Tsung-hao Huang and Liang En-shuo won two breaks in a row and held their serve to go 5-1 up, and eventually seal the first set 6-2.

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale fought back well in the second set and there was nothing separating both teams in the opening seven games. The Indian pair, however, levelled up with a decisive break in the eighth game and took the set 6-3 to induce a match tie break.

In the decider, Bopanna-Bhosale took early advantage and raced to a 6-1 lead in no time. There was some late resurgence from Tsung-hao Huang and Liang En-shuo, but it wasn’t enough. The Indian tennis players maintained the momentum and managed to take the tie break 10-4.