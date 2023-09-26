Asian Games Hockey: Indian men’s team hammers Singapore 16-1

China: Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with an impressive four goals, while Mandeep Singh secured a hat-trick as a dominant India thrashed Singapore 16-1 in their Pool A match of the Asian Games 2023.

Following a lackluster first quarter, India shifted into high gear, stretching their lead over Singapore to 6-0 at half-time. Mandeep scored twice, and Lalit, Gurjant, Sumit, and Vivek all added one each to the goal tally. India continued their relentless attack, scoring five more goals in the third quarter, asserting their dominance. A total of nine players contributed to the scoresheet, with Varun Kumar and Abhishek also making their mark in the second half.

This victory adds to India’s commanding performance at the ongoing Asian Games. Brimming with confidence, they launched their Asiad campaign with an emphatic 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in their opening match before securing another lopsided victory against Singapore. Looking ahead, the Indian team is determined to maintain their momentum and confidence as they prepare for two challenging pool matches.

They are set to face the defending champions, Japan, on September 28, followed by a fierce rivalry encounter against Pakistan on September 30. Their campaign will conclude with a match against Bangladesh on October 2.