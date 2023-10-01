Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Bags Gold in Shotput

India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his Asian Games crown by clinching a gold medal in Shotput in the ongoing Hangzhou Games.

Toor’s journey to win was not a smooth one. Starting off impressively with a powerful first throw that nearly touched the 20m mark, Toor was met with disappointment when it was ruled a no throw. His second attempt faced a similar fate.

Nevertheless, his third attempt, a legitimate throw, registered a distance of 19.51m, demonstrating that he was still in the fight.

Toor’s fifth throw defaulted, positioning his sixth and final throw as his last chance for victory. In a thrilling finish, he recorded a mammoth throw of 20.36m, his best of the competition.