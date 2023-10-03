Asian Games 2023: India’s Parul Chaudhary wins gold in women’s 5000m race

India’s long distance runner Parul Chaudhary put in an incredible performance to win gold in the women’s 5000m final in Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. on Tuesday, 3 October.

With this, Chaudhary clinched her second medal in the Asian Games.

After her steeplechase silver medal, Parul started off slow in the race. She ran in the fourth spot for the majority part of the 10-lap race.

Chaudhary put in the effort with three laps to go, accelerating ahead of the group of athletes and matching the pace of Japan’s Ririka Hironaka who had been running first from the start.

Parul trailed Ririka till the final 50 meters of the race before putting in the after-burners. Ririka, who was losing her stamina in the final leg of the race expected a late move from Parul on the outside lane. Parul put in an incredible late acceleration to finish first in the race.