Asian Games 2023: India’s badminton selection trials from May 4-7

The trials for the selection of the Indian badminton squad for the Asian Games 2023 is scheduled to take place from May 4 to 7 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana.

A total of 20 players – 10 men and 10 women – will represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, which will be held in September-October this year.

Indian badminton players HS Prannoy (world No.9 in men’s singles), two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu (world No.11 in women’s singles), the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (world No.6) and the women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (world No.19) have been granted direct entries for the continental meet, courtesy of being in the top 20 in the Badminton World Federation rankings as of April 18, 2023.

The badminton trials will be used to select players for the remaining 14 spots in the squad.

The Badminton Federation of India (BAI) had conducted trials last year for the Asian Games but after the meet was deferred to 2023 due to COVID, the trials are being conducted again.

The upcoming Asian Games will feature men’s and women’s team events in badminton apart from the five regular events – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Indian players listed for Asian Games 2023 badminton selection trials

Men’s singles

Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath (national champion), B Sai Praneeth, Maisnam Meiraba, Bharat Raghav, Ansal Yadav, Siddhant Gupta

Women’s singles

Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhat, Unnati Hooda, Alisha Naik, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anupama Upadhyay (national champion)

Men doubles

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad/Vishnuvardhan Goud, Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Roy, Nithin HV/Sai Prateek Krishna Prasad, Kushal Raj/Prakash Raj (national champions)

Women’s doubles

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa, Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma

Mixed doubles

Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Prateek Krishna Prasad/Tanisha Crasto, Hariharan Amsakarunan/Varshini VS, T Hemanagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal (national champions)