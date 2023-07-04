Asian Games 2023: Indian rowing team full squad announced

India, on Monday, announced a 33-member rowing squad, including four substitutes, for the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

The Indian rowing contingent for the Asian Games will comprise 20 men and 13 women. There will be two substitutes (reserves) each for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The Indian rowing team for the Asian Games 2023 was announced after selection trials conducted by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) at the Army Rowing Node in Pune and Hyderabad from June 21 to July 2.

Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be participating in the men’s lightweight double scull event in Hangzhou while Jaswinder Singh, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Asian Rowing Championships, will compete in the men’s coxless four and coxed eight event.

Bheem Singh, who was part of the Indian team for the 2023 World Rowing Cup held in May, will also compete in the same events.

India’s best performance in rowing at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China, where Indian rowers finished with one gold medal, three silvers and one bronze. At the 2018 Jakarta Games, Indian rowers brought home three medals – one gold and two bronze.

Indian rowing team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Balraj Panwar (single scull), Satnam Singh (double scull and quadruple scull), Parminder Singh (double scull and quadruple scull), Jakar Khan (quadruple scull), Sukhmeet Singh (quadruple scull), Arvind Singh (lightweight double scull), Arjun Lal Jat (lightweight double scull), Babu Lal Yadav (coxless pair), Lekh Ram (coxless pair), Jaswinder Singh (coxless four and coxed eight), Bheem Singh (coxless four and coxed eight), Punit Kumar (coxless four and coxed eight), Ashish (coxless four and coxed eight), Neeraj (coxed eight), Naresh Kalwaniya (coxed eight), Neetesh Kumar (coxed eight), Charanjeet Singh (coxed eight), DU Pande (coxed eight),

Substitutes: Ashish Goliyan (sweep), Kulwinder Singh (sculls)

Women: Kiran (lightweight double scull), Anshika Bharti (lightweight double scull), Aswathi PB (coxless four and coxed eight), Mrunamayee Nilesh S (coxless four and coxed eight), Thangjam Priya Devi (coxless four and coxed eight), Rukmani (coxless four and coxed eight), Sonali Swain (coxed eight), Ritu Kaudi (coxed eight), Varsha KB (coxed eight), H Tendenthoi Devi (coxed eight), G Geetanjali (coxed eight),

Substitutes: Rose Mestica Meril A, Archa Aji