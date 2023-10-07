Asian Games 2023: Deepak Punia bags silver in men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling

Asian Games 2023: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia bagged a silver medal in the men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday.

With this, India ended their campaign in wrestling at the Asian Games 2023 with six medals. All five other medals won by the Indian wrestlers in Hangzhou were bronze.

Deepak Punia went down in the final to Iran’s Hassan Yazdani – the Rio 2016 Olympic champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist – via technical superiority.

Hassan Yazdani was eight points up in the first round that included two takedowns. Deepak Punia put up a fight early in the second round but the Iranian wrestler proved too strong and defended his Asian Games title.