Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable bags gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase

India’s Avinash Sable shattered the Asian Games record in men’s 3000m steeplechase on Sunday, 1 October.

Sable, won gold in Hangzhou China running a one sided race on Sunday evening finishing with a timing of 8:19.50 bettering Hossein Kheyani’s 2018 record of 8:22.79.

Sable looked back right at the end of the race to see if anyone was near him, but the silver medallist – Japan’s Ryoma Aoki was way off his pace.

Sable avenged his world championship heartbreak where he slipped and during the race, which resulted in him failing to reach the final.