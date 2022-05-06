Asian Games 2022 In China Postponed: Reports

Beijing: The 2022 Asian games, scheduled to take place from September 10 to September 25 in Hangzhou, have been postponed until an unspecified date.

The Chinese state media confirmed the Games’ postponement, citing the Olympic Council of Asia.

“The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed,” said a statement on the official Games website, first posted on Chinese state media.

The new dates for the sporting contest “will be announced at a later date”, the statement added.

Notably, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 were also postponed by a year after the Covid-19 pandemic first started to spread all across the globe. However, just a year later, the Games were successfully hosted in 2021 in Tokyo.