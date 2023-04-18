Asian Champions Trophy A Litmus Test For Asian Games: Harmanpreet Singh

Bengaluru: Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Tuesday said the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai will be a “litmus test” for the side ahead of the Asian Games to be held in September-October later this year.

The seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from August 3 to 12, serving as a precursor to the Hangzhou Asian Games in September where teams will vie for gold and qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.

“For many of us, it will be the first time that we will be playing in Chennai. I remember our seniors talking about the Asia Cup in 2007 held in Chennai which was a great tournament for India, defending the title in a successful campaign,” Singh said in a release