Asian Airgun Championship: India’s Mehuli Ghosh clinches 10m air rifle gold medal

India’s Mehuli Ghosh beat South Korean shooter Eunyoung Cho to win the women’s 10m air rifle gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea, on Saturday.

Mehuli Ghosh, a 2018 Youth Olympics silver medal winner, finished behind Cho in the ranking round with a score of 261.1. The South Korean topped the table with 262.5.

However, in the gold medal match, the Indian shooter came out on top by a 16-12 scoreline. Former world No. 1 and Tokyo Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, though, had a disappointing outing and finished sixth in the ranking round.

The airgun shooting championship, being held at the Daegu International Shooting Range, features competitions for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events.

In the junior women’s 10m air rifle event, Tilottama Sen and Nancy handed India a 1-2 finish. Nancy (261.4) topped the ranking round with Tilottama (260.4) coming in second to set up an all-Indian gold medal clash. Fortunes were reserved in the medal match as Tilottama beat Nancy 17-11 to pocket the gold. Nancy had to settle for the silver medal.