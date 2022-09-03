Asia Cup Super 4: India Vs Pakistan Tomorrow

New Delhi: Indian cricket team will meet Pakistan on Sunday (September 4), in Super4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.

Four teams – India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and official host Sri Lanka progressed to the last-four stage. India topped Group A (A1) while Afghanistan finished as the leader of Group B (B2). Sri Lanka, the host (B1), qualified for the Super 4 after beating Bangladesh by two wickets on Thursday in Dubai.

Pakistan became the fourth and the final team to qualify for Super 4 as they India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Super 4 will be played in the round-robin format, hence each team will face the other three once and the top two teams by the end of the six matches will lock horns in the final.

Pakistan entered the last-four stage with a massive 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday in Sharjah.

There will be six matches in the Super 4. It will be followed by the final on September 11 in Dubai.

Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 schedule

Match 1, September 3: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 7:30PM IST

Match 2, September 4: India vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 3, September 6: Sri Lanka vs India, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 4, September 7: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Sharjah, 7:30PM IST

Match 5, September 8: India vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

Match 6, September 9: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

September 11: Final, Dubai, 7:30PM IST

India’s predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda/Ravi Ashwin/ Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.