Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Concede Late Goal In 1-1 Draw With Arch-Rivals Pakistan

Jakarta: The Indian men’s hockey team opened its title defence with a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Group A game against India in the ongoing Asia Cup on Monday.

Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera pulled off at least five superb saves to keep India in the hunt before the blue army conceded a late goal.

Pakistan skipper Umar Bhatti tried to draw an equaliser, but couldn’t quite challenge the Indian defence. The Men in Green made good progress in the Indian half, but with no goals to show for their efforts.

In the first quarter, Karthi Selvam had scored for India and in the next two quarters, no goals were scored. However, through a penalty corner, Abdul Rana converted and Pakistan got their equaliser.

Rana converted a penalty corner with three minutes left and denied India a victory. India are next scheduled to lock horns with Japan on Tuesday, May 24. Pakistan’s next match is against Indonesia on May 24.