Asia Cup 2023: Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama fifties help Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama fired fifties to help Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh with 66 balls remaining in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Thursday.

Sri Lanka took a firm control of the proceedings early in the match, taking three wickets in the first 10 overs, which included the wicket of captain Shakib Al Hasan. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy then steadied proceedings before the latter fell while the stand was on 59 off 80.

Shanto has stayed steady at one end while Bangladesh continue to lose wickets at the other. The wheels then well and truly came off after the 40th over and Shanto himself fell on 89 off 122 balls. Bangladesh were eventually all out for 164.

Bangladesh made a good account of themselves in the Sri Lankan innings though. While they kept a firm control on the proceedings, half centuries from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka coupled with the below par score has allowed Sri Lanka to all but confirm victory. Samarawickrama scored 54 off 77 and Asalanka finished unbeaten on 62 off 92.