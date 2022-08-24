Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach Of Indian Team

Mr VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE, informed, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday.

Mr Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE.

Mr Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.

Mr Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain Mr KL Rahul, Mr Deepak Hooda and Mr Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare.