Asia Cup 2022: Star Sports Announces A Robust Line-Up Of Commentators

Mumbai: Star Sports, India’s Home of Sports, and official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022, announces an exquisite star-studded panel of commentators and programming initiatives for the upcoming tournament, scheduled from August 27 to September 11, 2022.

Fans across India will witness some of the finest and most reputed experts from across the world offer match analysis and insights during the tournament. All the high-octane action from the tournament will be telecast LIVE in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri and legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram will be part of the ACC world feed along with well-known cricketing experts like Scott Styris, Waqar Younis, Russell Arnold, and Sanjay Manjrekar, among others.

The Hindi feed will feature former cricketers such as Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Bangar along with Jatin Sapru. The regional feeds will feature Krishnamachari Srikkanth, MSK Prasad, and Venkatesh Prasad among others.

Star Sports has lined up a host of exclusive content to entertain, engage and ensure viewers and fans have an unparalleled viewing experience. Shows such as ‘Follow the Blues’, ‘Game Plan’ and ‘Matchpoint’ will ensure to bring the fans closer to the game and will allow a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes actions of Team India and their favourite cricketers.

List of commentators & presenters:

ACC World Feed: Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan & Deep Dasgupta

Hindi Feed: Jatin Sapru, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Bangar along with Indian names on World Feed

Tamil Feed: Bhavna B, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Pradeep Muthu, Abhinav M, Hemang Badani, S Badrinath, RJ Balaji, Kris Srikanth, S Ramesh, L Balaji & Vishnu Hariharan

Telugu Feed: Vindhya, Anand Srikrishna, NC Kaushik, Kalyan Krishna, MSK Prasad, Ashish Reddy, T Suman, Venugopal Rao

Kannada Feed: Madhu M, Kiran Srinivas, Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivas Murthy, Bharath Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, Sumesh Goni, Akhil B, Shashank Suresh & Venkatesh Prasad

List of shows that will be aired on the Star Sports Network for Asia Cup 2022:

Show Date Time (IST) Channel Asia Cup 2022 27th August – 11th September 6:00 pm onwards Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Kannada Follow the Blues (FTB) Every Sunday + Indian Matchdays 9.00 am Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, SS First, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada Game Plan Every Match Day 9:30 am Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, SS First, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada Match Point Next Day of every India Match Day 10.00 am Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, SS First, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada Cricket Countdown Every Mon and Fri starting 29 Aug 10:30 am Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, SS First, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada

Fans across India can watch Asia Cup 2022, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar from 27th August to September 11th, 2022, 6 PM onwards

Watch the #GreatestRivalry as India and Pakistan lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022 on 28th August, 6.00 pm onwards with live & exclusive action on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar