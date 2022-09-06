Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat India to top Super Four table

India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Match Update: Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets to top the Super Four table in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Earlier, invited to bat, India posted 173/8 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma top-scored with a 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 34. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against India. However, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite Rohit’s attacking innings.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the main wicket takers.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka held nerves to guide Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 contest. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hit fifties before Yuzvendra Chahal’s triple helped India make a comeback. But the Rajapaksa-Shanaka due took Sri Lanka home with a delivery to spare.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.