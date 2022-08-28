Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid Recovers From COVID-19, Joins Team India For Pakistan Clash

New Delhi: Head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from COVID-19 and has reached Dubai for Asia Cup 2022 to join the team in the hotel.

Dravid tested COVID positive on August 23 in the routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE.

The legendary India batter didn’t travel with the team as the BCCI appointed VVS Laxman as India’s interim coach.

However, according to a report in Indian Express, Dravid tested COVID-19 negative on Saturday. “Rahul test results has come negative and he is fit to fly,” a BCCI official said.

Laxman, who was also India’s head coach for Zimbabwe tour, linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare.

“VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a release.

Meanwhile, India will clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday as both teams will look to start their Asia Cup campaign on a positive note.