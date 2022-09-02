Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan rout Hong Kong to qualify for Super 4s

Pakistan entered the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2022 after a comfortable 155 runs victory against Hong Kong in Sharjah.

The victory by 155 runs was the biggest margin of victory (by runs) for Pakistan in T20I cricket. Their previous biggest win by runs was against West Indies in 2018 in Karachi, when they won by 143 runs.

Hong Kong had a brilliant start to the contest, with Pakistan meandering around at 129/2 after 16.1 overs when Fakhar Zaman departed for 53.

But Khushdil Shah turned the momentum in Pakistan’s favour, with a blistering knock of 35* in only 15 deliveries. His knock included 5 massive sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan dropped anchor, scoring 78* off 57 deliveries as Pakistan posted a big score of 193/2 on the board in their 20 overs.

The Pakistan bowling unit then did the job, as the pace of Naseem Shah and the spin of Shadab Khan proved too hot to handle for Hong Kong.

They were bowled out for 38, their lowest total in T20Is. Naseem Shah ended with figures of 2/7 in two overs and Shadab with 4/8 in 2.4 overs as Pakistan secured their passage into the Super Four stage of the tournament.

A heavyweight clash against India now awaits on Sunday, in what was a perfect preparation for Pakistan for the match.