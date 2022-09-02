Asia Cup 2022: Mahela Jayawardene lauds Sri Lanka team for win vs Bangladesh

Dubai: Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene lauded the Sri Lanka team for their victory over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2022. The Islanders clinched a win with just two wickets remaining, recording the highest chase in the T20I format of the tournament.

Jayawardene tweeted after the winning, calling it a superb victory.

“Well done guys!!! Fantastic fight back to win this game under pressure.. safe to say it was a world class performance,” wrote Jayawardene.

Ahead of the game, a heated war of words broke out between the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka camp after the two sides took pot shots at each other. It started off with Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka who said that Bangladesh did not have more than two quality bowlers. Bangladesh team manager Sujon hit back at Shanaka right away calling the Sri Lanka bowling side, one without a single good bowler.

It was Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka that prevailed over Bangladesh in a high-scoring thriller in the Group B encounter of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 184, Sri Lanka got over the line in the last over by two wickets and as a result, Bangladesh were knocked out of the tournament.