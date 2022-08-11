ASI Writes To SJTA For Inspection Of Inner Chambers Of Ratna Bhandar In Puri Srimandir

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has asked the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for inspection of the inner chambers of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir.

On August 8, ASI Superintendent had written a letter in this regard to the Chief Administrator of SJTA.

In compliance with the directive of the Orissa High Court on March 22, 2018, an attempt was made to open the inner chambers of Ratna Bhandar on April 4. However, the task was left incomplete as the keys to the inner chambers of Ratna Bhandar were missing.

As the structural integrity of the inner chambers is in a collapsing state, the Srimnadir administration has mentioned in the letter to take all necessary measures to open the inner chambers. A letter has also been sent to the state law department and ASI DG in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a meeting of the Srimandir managing committee was held under the chairmanship of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb. In the meeting, discussions were held on the condition of the inner chambers of Ratna Bhandar and measures to be taken for its repair maintenance.

After the meeting, the representatives of different servitors’ bodies also raised the need to open the inner chambers of the Ratna Bhandar and necessary repair works to keep its structural integrity intact.