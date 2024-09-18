Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct a one-day preliminary inspection and technical survey of Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar today, September 18.

The inspection will be carried out in accordance with the state government’s approved standard operating procedures (SOP). As such, a special policy has been devised for today to allocate the necessary time for the inspection without disrupting the Nitikanti or Sevapuja rituals of the deities. In line with this, the Dwara Phita Niti ceremony took place at 2:50 AM today. The Chief Administrator was present to oversee and hasten the proceedings. Due to the special ritual agenda set for today, public darshan will be on hold from 1:00 PM until the inspection is complete. Devotees who wish to buy Mahaprasad may ascend the 22 steps from the Singhadwar entrance, make their purchase at the Ananda Bazar, and depart through the Uttardwar.

Today’s inspection will be conducted by a 26-member joint team from the ASI and the Srimandir administration. Additionally, the ASI has been conditionally permitted to bring various equipment for conducting scientific surveys inside the Ratna Bhandar. Firstly, any images or videos captured during this survey will be exclusively used for scientific research and will not be shared on visual or social media. Secondly, the use of scientific equipment must adhere to the stipulation that the culture and tradition of Srimandir are to be upheld.

Following the state government-approved SOP, all ornaments from the Ratna Bhandar’s outer and inner chambers were moved to a temporary strong room, and the vacated cupboards and chests were relocated. Subsequently, the temple administration called upon the ASI to undertake the conservation and repair work. Prior to the renovation, a technologically advanced survey was sought to ensure the temple’s integrity. After a thorough professional inspection, the ASI was tasked with the conservation and restoration of the Ratna Bhandar, as requested by Chief Administrator Dr. Arabinda Padhee.