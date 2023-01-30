ASI Gopal Das fired at Naba Das with an intent to Kill: Police FIR reads

Brajarajnagar: The Brajarajnagar Inspector in Charge (IIC) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR), against Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das in the Health Minister Naba Das death case.

It is worth mentioning that the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das was deployed for the traffic clearance duty of the Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das.

The FIR lodged by Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Brajarajnagar police station clearly states that the accused Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das had fired at the minister ‘with a clear intention to kill.’

As per the FIR lodged by Pradyumna Swain, the IIC of Brajarajnagar Police station, “Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das was scheduled to inaugurate the Office of Chairperson/Vice Chairperson of Brajrajnagar in the Lift and Shift Building at Gandhi Chowk on Sunday (January 29, 2023).

The Police ASI was deployed for traffic clearance duty during the Health Minister’s visit to Brajarajnagar for attending a program yesterday.

According to reports, the ASI went straight to Naba Das and fired at him from his service revolver from close range. Soon, the IIC and a constable pinned the accused down after he fired the shot. The bullet pierced into the chest of Naba Das.

During the scuffle, Gopal Das fired two more rounds of bullets. While one bullet hit the IIC’s finger, the Constable too suffered minor injuries.

The Minister was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Appolo Hospital last evening.

Meanwhile, a seven-member special investigating team of the Crime Branch comprising Cyber Expert, Ballistic Expert and officers have started an investigation into the incident under the leadership of Ramesh Chandra Dora, Deputy SP.

Crime Branch ADGP Arun Bothara has also accompanied the team.

Gopal Das is currently lodged in Sundargarh Reserve Police Line. Arun Bothra and his team are in Sundargarh to interrogate him.