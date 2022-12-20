ASI gets notice to pay property & water tax on Taj Mahal

Agra: In a first, the Agra Municipal Corporation has slapped a notice on the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay Rs 1.9 crore as water tax and Rs 1.5 lakh as property tax on the Taj Mahal, a protected monument, famous all over the world. The bills are for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

ASI has been asked to clear the outstanding dues within 15 days, failing which the property (Taj Mahal) would be “attached” if the tax was not cleared within the stipulated time.

Both the Taj Mahal and the Agra fort have been served notices for outstanding bills by various units of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. The ASI has been asked to pay more than Rs 1 crore in “dues”.

Three notices have been received so far, two for the Taj Mahal and one for the Agra Fort, ASI’s superintending archaeologist in Agra, Raj Kumar Patel, confirmed.

“First of all, property tax or house tax is not applicable to monument premises. Uttar Pradesh laws have this provision too and so do other states. As for the water notice, in the past no such demand has been made and we do not have any water connection that we use for any commercial purposes. The lawns that we maintain inside the Taj complex are for public service and there is no question of dues,” Dr Patel said.

The Agra fort, a UNESCO world heritage site built by the Mughal emperor Akbar, was the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal Dynasty until 1638, when the capital was moved from Agra to Delhi. This historic monument has also received a five-crore rupee tax demand, according to ASI officials.

“The cantonment board had served us notice for the Agra fort, a world heritage monument – a total of over Rs 5 crore. We have replied to them that the concerned government Act exempts monuments,” Dr Patel said.

Assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of the Tajganj zone, Sarita Singh, said, “The matter related to notices issued for water and property tax on the Taj Mahal is being investigated. A private company has been tasked to realise tax on the basis of a GIS survey.”