ASI expert team inspects heritage sites in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The experts from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) teams continued to visit various sites at the ”Ekamra Kshetra” here to unearth ancient structures.

The ASI team headed by joint DG Sanjay Manjul and Odisha chief Arun Mallick visited Suka-Sari, Papanasini, Sahasra Mahadeb, and Lingaraj temples today.

On January 27, while carrying out scientific clearance in a two-acre plot of land adjacent to the Suka-Sari temple complex, the ASI discovered what it believes is the base of an ancient temple.

The Suka-Sari temple complex is a protected monument under ASI. The ASI is the nodal agency for the protection and conservation of monuments in the city and is guided chiefly by the AMASRA of 1958 and the amendments made in the same Act in 2010.

These recent findings now have the archaeologists believing that the Suka-Sari temple complex could have been built in the Panchayatana style, where the main temple is surrounded by four sub-shrines.

Among the heritage structures demolished around the Lingaraj temple are the 11th century Ganesh temple called Budha Ganesh on the northern side of Lingaraj complex. It has been listed as a protected monument years ago and is one of the smallest Ganesh temples of Bhubaneswar.

The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.